WRESTLING: Youth Panthers win state elementary duals title

The Jackson County youth wrestling program’s individual dominance in recent years has now translated into team dominance.
Competing in their first-ever duals tournament, the youth Panthers won the state elementary school duals championship Jan. 20, beating Social Circle 28-24 to take first in the 11-team field.
The tournament was held at the Lake Point sports complex in Cartersville.
“Our kids have done pretty decent, we’ve won (individually in) 6U, we’ve won 8U, we’ve won 10U,” coach Allen Spry said. “But guess what? Now we got all three of those programs in one day on the same mat against 10 other teams and to beat them, and to walk away in our first duals as state champions, it’s kind of like we are a threat. Jackson County is for real.”
This marked the first dual state title for Jackson County at any level of competition.
Jackson County won its pool with three victories — beating Woodstock (52-3), North Hall B (53-6) and Haralson County (54-6) — to advance to the championship pool. There, it beat North Hall A 42-21 before defeating Social Circle for the championship.
“Our kids just really came through,” Spry said.
Cael Powers (45 pounds), Connor Stephens (100) and Daelin Spry (50) all went 5-0 in the event (Spry was 10-0 on the day, having wrestled earlier in the training-center duals). Deacon Wiley (90) and Dylan Ransom (75) both went 4-0. Donovan Spry (60) was 8-2 overall and Robert Spry (70) was 9-1 (both also wrestled in the training-center tournament as well).
Jackson County trailed Social Circle 18-12 in the finals match but reeled off wins in the next seven bouts to clinch the championship.
“We’re excited,” said Spry, who noted that these wrestlers will feed in to the middle school and high school programs in the years to come. “They’ve done remarkable. The kids did remarkable, and we’re very proud of them, and we’re very proud of the program and the direction it’s heading.”
Team members were Powers (45 pounds), Tucker Davis (45 pounds), Daelin Spry (50 pounds), Donovan Spry (55 pounds), Jacob Langston (55 pounds), Austin Jurovschi (60 pounds), Robert Spry (70 pounds), Josh White (65 pounds), Toby Jurovschi (75 pounds), Ransom (80 pounds), Wiley (90 pounds) and Stephens (100 pounds).
