GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson beats Hart Co. for third time

It’s hard to beat team three times, as the old saying goes, but the Jefferson girls’ basketball team showed it was up to that task.
The No. 1-ranked Dragons (21-2, 10-1) beat fourth-ranked Hart County 66-57 on the road Tuesday night, marking Jefferson’s third win this year over the Region 8-AAA foe. The first meeting between the teams came in the Dragons’ season-opening tournament and did not count in the region standings.
The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming region tournament for Jefferson.
Natalia led Jefferson in Tuesday’s win with 18 points, followed by Livi Blackstock, who finished with 17. Allianne Clark added 12 points.
The victory was Jefferson’s eighth in a row. The Dragons will complete the regular season Friday at Jackson County at 7 p.m.
