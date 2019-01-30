SWIMMING: Jefferson middle school girls win North Georgia title

Swimming in the inaugural North Georgia Middle School championships, the Jefferson girls made sure the first-ever trophy handed out went to them.
Aubree-Clare Flores and Kate Dunagan won two championships each and the team finished with 365 points to take the title in an event held in Gainesville Saturday.
Paired with a fifth-place from the boys, Jefferson took third overall in the combined standings to close the season. Fourteen teams competed in the event.
“This is a special group of swimmers,” coach Tess Nunnally said. “I could not be more proud of them. They truly exemplify what it means to work hard, come together
as a team, and push themselves to the limit. These swimmers make coaching easy and truly makes me love what I do. These middle school swimmers will eventually be our Varsity team. The future for the Swim Dragons is bright.”
Between the boys’ and girls’ teams, Jefferson took only 12 swimmers to the meet (seven girls, five boys) and accounted for the 30 podium finishes (placing in the top six) with 23 of those being top-three finishes.
In the girls’ competition, Clare-Flores won the 100-yard backstroke (1:09.69) and 50-yard backstroke (33.22), and Dunagan won the 100-yard freestyle (1:01.99) and 50-yard freestyle (27.8).
Clare Flores also took third in the 50-yard butterfly (31.28) and Dunagan third in the 100-yard backstroke (1:12.84).
Cathryn McMullan finished second in the 50-yard breaststroke (38.68) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:25.5). Grace Richardson placed third in the 50-yard backstroke (36.13). Anna Beth Camden finished third in the 50-yard breaststroke (39.88) and Ximena Young was third in the 100-yard butterfly (1:14.20).
In the relay events, the girls placed second in both the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle.
On the boys’ side Kyle Davis won a North Georgia title in the 50-yard butterfly (29.61) to help lead Jefferson to a fifth-place team finish.
Justin Duke grabbed two runner-up finishes, placing second in the 100-yard backstroke (1:19.21) and the 50-yard backstroke (36.22).
“With such a small group of swimmers, we managed to dominate North Georgia Middle School Swimming,” Nunnally said. “We certainly have quality over quantity.”
