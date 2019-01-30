BOYS' BASKETBALL: Commerce goes 1-3 during week

The Commerce Tigers basketball team is 1-3 over its last four games. The team ends the regular season Friday with a 6 p.m. tip at Riverside Military Academy. The team currently sits at 2-21 on the season.
Saturday, the Tigers play in the Region 8-A play-in game at Providence Christian Academy. Time is to be determined on the game.
The Tigers fell to Providence on Monday night 62-56. The Tigers led 42-39 entering the fourth quarter on the road, but Providence outscored the Tigers 23-14 in the final quarter.
The Tigers dropped its game Saturday to Jackson County 56-55. The Panthers hit a late free throw to pull ahead by one.
On Friday, the Tigers fell to Athens Academy 69-50. Commerce led 11-8 after the first quarter but fell behind in the second quarter and couldn’t catch up. Athens Academy scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach.
Creed Dunbar scored 15 points in the Tigers’ second win of the season last Tuesday against Athens Christian. Ian McConnell added 14 points. The Tigers led 29-15 at halftime but a third-quarter run by Athens Christian cut the lead to 37-35 entering the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored Athens Christian 16-12 in the fourth quarter to win by six points.
