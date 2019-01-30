BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clinton’s late free throw lifts Panthers past Tigers

When Kalib Clinton connected with and-1 play at the free-throw line with 20.4 seconds left at Commerce, he gave the Jackson County Panthers a 56-55 lead. The lead changed hands four times in the final three minutes.
When the Tigers failed on two attempts before the buzzer sounded, Clinton’s and-1 free throw was the final lead change and helped give the Panthers their second win of the calendar year.
Clinton finished the game with 28 points to lead all scorers. Commerce’s Jalen Dorsey finished the game with 20 points.
“You’ve got to give Commerce credit, they controlled the tempo,” Panthers’ head coach Chuck Butler said. “We wanted to try and get it to a little faster game.
“It just seemed like one of those where we could never really get into a good, comfortable flow. Like I said, I give (Commerce) credit on that end for making it that way.”
Butler said his group knew it was going to be a “tough” game, especially coming off a 24-point road trip loss at Morgan County.
“I was pleased that they weathered the storms and kept coming back,” Butler said. “It wasn’t easy but we’ll take it. We’ll definitely take it.”
Cameron Shaw helped Clinton with 11 points and Kedric Zimmer had nine points. Commerce also had two other players score in double figures. Chandler Martin and Tylel Strickland scored 11 points apiece.
Clinton opened the first quarter with the first five points for the Panthers. After back-to-back 3-pointers from Strickland and Martin found the bottom of the net, Commerce led 8-5. With the game tied at 8-8, Clinton scored his seventh point of the opening quarter. When Shaw hit a 2-pointer, the Panthers led 12-8 after the first quarter.
The Tigers exploded for 16 points and the lead by halftime in the second quarter. After the Panthers stretched the lead out to 14-8, the Tigers went on a 6-0 run, to tie the game, led by Dorsey and Strickland. A Zimmer 3-pointer pushed the Panther lead back to 17-14 but Dorsey fought back with a 2-pointer, and he followed a Martin 2-pointer with another to give the Tigers a 20-19 lead. Zimmer hit another 3-pointer to give the Panthers the lead again at 22-20, but it was short lived as Creed Dunbar made his presence felt with a 3-pointer. The Tigers led 23-22 at halftime.
“My kids played hard,” Commerce head coach Russ Gregg said. “They gave everything they had.
“We lost to that team by 35 earlier in the year and we came back tonight and had a chance to win. Honestly, just played extremely well. I just can’t say enough about our effort.”
The Panthers started the third quarter quick. After Clinton hit two early free throws, the Panthers held a 24-23 lead, which increased to 28-23 after back-to-back buckets from Shaw. The Panthers outscored the Tigers 19-13 in the third quarter. They pushed the lead to as many as nine points but settled for a 41-36 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter didn’t feature as much scoring but had just as many fireworks as the first three quarters combined. With the Panthers up 49-43, the Tigers began to make their push. Dunbar hit a pair of free throws, which was followed by a Strickland 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 49-48 with 4:08 left in the game.
Then with 3:33 left in the game, Ian McConnell capped off an and-1 play that tied the game at 51-51. A short time later, a Dunbar free throw gave the Tigers their first lead since the start of the second half. The Panthers battled back as Clinton hit a pair of free throws with 2:22 left for a 53-52 lead. Dunbar followed with a 2-pointer that propelled the Tigers back ahead at 54-53.
With 38.2 seconds left, the Panthers needed a bucket to take the lead, but Martin picked up a steal and was fouled, but he only hit one of two from the line to give the Tigers a 55-53 lead. Then Clinton drove to the basket on a layup that missed but fouled on the way back up trying to put in the rebound. The basket counted and he hit the and-1 to give the Panthers a 56-55 lead with 20.4 seconds left. The Tigers missed one attempt for the win that went out of bounds, last touched by the Panthers with 2.5 seconds left. On the throw in, the Tigers heaved up the shot from near the three-point line, but the shot missed as time expired.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Clinton’s late free throw lifts Panthers past Tigers
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry