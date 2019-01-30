GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS takes three wins in the last four games

Commerce girls’ basketball coach Brad Puckett admitted he was nervous about moving the team’s game against Providence Christian Academy to Monday.
But once the Tigers pulled away early, they never looked back and all the nervousness was gone. The Tigers (13-10) ended the regular season with a dominating 56-24 win on the road Monday night. Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with 18 points. Jeanece Smith and Ragan Allen had 10 points apiece.
“I was very impressed with how we came out and got after them,” Puckett said. The Tigers were coming off a win on Saturday against Jackson County.
“Providence plays as hard as anyone in the region and all the film I had watched on them showed that they are capable of hanging around and keeping games close,” Puckett said.
Puckett added the team has “momentum” going into the Region 8-A tournament, which for the Tigers begins next week.
“However, with the tournament being a week away, we have to stay motivated every day at practice and remember that we still have lots of areas to improve on before game time next Tuesday,” Puckett said.
The Tigers dropped a game last Friday to Athens Academy 41-21. Last Tuesday, they picked up a 59-26 win over Athens Christian. Autumn Mathis and Sanders scored 10 points apiece. Smith and Maggie Mullis had eight points apiece. Shatoya Johnson scored seven points.
