Two Jefferson swimmers earn state-qualifying times

Wednesday, January 30. 2019
Jefferson sent five swimmers to the Last Chance meet in Cumming Saturday, with two earning state-qualifying times for the Feb. 7-9 state meet at Georgia Tech.
Karly Bartoletta earned a state-qualifying time and first-place in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:38.5) and Will Guzman earned a state cut in the 100-yard freestyle with a first-place finish (51.63). He also qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We are so proud of these swimmers,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said.
