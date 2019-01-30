Jefferson sent five swimmers to the Last Chance meet in Cumming Saturday, with two earning state-qualifying times for the Feb. 7-9 state meet at Georgia Tech.
Karly Bartoletta earned a state-qualifying time and first-place in the girls’ 500-yard freestyle (5:38.5) and Will Guzman earned a state cut in the 100-yard freestyle with a first-place finish (51.63). He also qualified for state in the 100-yard backstroke.
“We are so proud of these swimmers,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said.
Two Jefferson swimmers earn state-qualifying times
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry