SWIMMING: Jackson Co. girls place 5th in season-ending meet

The Jackson County girls’ swimming team took fifth out of 16 teams Saturday at the Athens Area Championships at the University of Georgia.
The highlights included a school-record time of 1:55.35 from Emily Giles, Casey DiBernard, Kayla Sheppard and Hannah Grace Casteel in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Jackson County finished eighth overall in the combined boys’ and girls’ standings.
