SWIMMING: Jackson Co. girls place 5th in season-ending meet

Wednesday, January 30. 2019
The Jackson County girls’ swimming team took fifth out of 16 teams Saturday at the Athens Area Championships at the University of Georgia.
The highlights included a school-record time of 1:55.35 from Emily Giles, Casey DiBernard, Kayla Sheppard and Hannah Grace Casteel in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Jackson County finished eighth overall in the combined boys’ and girls’ standings.
