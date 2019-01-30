SWIMMING: Jackson County middle school girls place second at North Georgia championships

Wednesday, January 30. 2019
The Jackson County girls’ middle school swimming team closed its season with a runner-up finish at the North Georgia Championships.
The team totaled 341 points in the 11-team meet, 24 points behind first-place Jefferson.
Desiree Quiles led the way by placing second in the 100-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly and third in the 100-yard breaststroke. She scored 50 points.
The 200-yard medley relay team of Siearra Townley, Carley Pruiett, Quiles and Madelyn English finished fourth in that event, while the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Pruiett, Andrea Segraves, English and Quiles finished fourth as well.
Townly added a fourth-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, a fifth-place showing in the 50-yard backstroke and a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard individual medley. She scored 38 points.
Pruiett took sixth in the 50-yard breaststroke and seventh in both the 100-yard individual medley and the 50-yard butterfly, scoring 37 points.
English was a sixth-place finisher in the 100-yard backstroke, eighth in the 100-yard individual medley and ninth in the 50-yard butterfly. She accounted for 33 points.
Segraves finished eighth in the 50-yard freestyle, ninth in the 50-yard breaststroke and 10th in the 50-yard butterfly, earning 27 points.
The boys’ team of Gavin Cannon, Gabe Gusek, Griffin Jones and Riley McCusker placed seventh in the team standings. The 200-yard medley relay team took ninth and the 200-yard freestyle relay team placed 11th.
