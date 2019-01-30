Local youth cheerleading teams heading to nationals, seeking sponsorships

The Jackson County Parks and Recreation STARS competition cheer squads both took first place at the Southern Empire Classic Cheer Competition Jan. 20th at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.
With the victories, both the Rising Stars (10U) and the Shooting Stars (12U) earned bids to compete nationally. They will attend either the Emerald Nationals in Fort Walton, Florida or The One Finals in Orlando, Florida.
Both squads also won the CheerSport Competition Dec. 2 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.
This marks the third consecutive year that the JCPR STARS teams have reached nationals under head coach Mariah Spry (Owner of Thunder Tumbling Gym), assistant coach Austin McCravy and JCPR cheer director Shara Spry.
“Jackson County Parks and Recreation is proud to offer this great program to our young county athletes,” organizers said. “This program helps them to develop the necessary skills to compete at this level. We are grateful to have awesome parents and community support for this type of programming.”
The STARS competition cheer squads will host fundraisers to help cover expenses for nationals. To assist or sponsor, send payments to:
Jackson County Parks and Recreation
441 Gordon Street
Jefferson, Georgia
Note: Tax deductible payments, noted for Stars, can be made to JCYSA.
