GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Defensive pressure rattles Panthers in loss to Morgan Co.

The Jackson County girls’ basketball team wasn’t able to overcome Morgan County, especially in the second half, in a 60-33 loss Friday at home.
“We had too many turnovers and mental lapses to be successful in that game,” coach Monty McClure said.
Sydney Hayes led Jackson County with eight points. Kaitlynn English added seven points.
The Panthers were coming off a 56-23 loss to Franklin County last Tuesday. Carson Anderson led Jackson County with seven points.
