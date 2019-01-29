GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Defensive pressure rattles Panthers in loss to Morgan Co.

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, January 29. 2019
The Jackson County girls’ basketball team wasn’t able to overcome Morgan County, especially in the second half, in a 60-33 loss Friday at home.
“We had too many turnovers and mental lapses to be successful in that game,” coach Monty McClure said.
Sydney Hayes led Jackson County with eight points. Kaitlynn English added seven points.
The Panthers were coming off a 56-23 loss to Franklin County last Tuesday. Carson Anderson led Jackson County with seven points.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.