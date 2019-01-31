Deborah Elaine Lackey (01-29-19)

Deborah Elaine Lackey, 64, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Deborah was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Stovall Chandler. She had worked as a nursing assistant before her disability.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Tommy Lackey; children, Shana Hoopaugh and Lee (Faye) Lackey; brother, Wesley (Alice) Chandler; grandchildren, Mack Lackey, Shea Allison, and Katlyn Lackey; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.www.lordandstephens.com
