HULL — Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr., 78, of Hull, died Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
A native of Madison County, he was born to the late Benjamin Franklin Gillispie Sr., and Nancy Sorrow Gillispie.
Frank served in the United States Army and founded the Madison County Journal. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Gillispie. He is survived by one brother, Howard Gillispie of Lake Forest, Calif.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Benjamin Franklin “Frank” Gillispie Jr.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry