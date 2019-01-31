James Alvin Ferguson, 68, of Commerce, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at his residence.
Born on November 25, 1950, in Athens, he was the son of the late Clyde and Marie Miller Ferguson. He was formerly a print shop foreman at Roper Pump, owner/operator of J&S Printing in Colbert, of the Holiness faith, and an Air Force veteran of the United States.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, Suzanne Carithers Ferguson; son, Lee; daughter, Molly; sister, Diane; and several loving grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Colbert.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
James Alvin Ferguson (01-29-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry