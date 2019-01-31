William Curtiss Clark (01-29-19)

William Curtiss Clark, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.
Born May 21, 1956, in Athens, Curtiss was the son of the late William Frank Clark and Mary Sue Clark. He graduated from Clarke Central High School in 1974. He joined the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department in 1979 and had a 36-year career before retiring in 2015. Curtiss also started Clark Glass and Mirror in the 80s, which is still in business today. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. His wife, children and grandchildren were the loves of his life along with his beloved dogs, Sophie and Cooper. His kindness and caring for others made him an exceptional husband, father and grandfather.
Curtiss is survived by his wife, Tara Stewart Clark; sons, Ben Clark, Matt Myatt, Scotty Phillips and Adam Nash; daughters, Christy Clark Nash and Amy Phillips; grandchildren, Emmerson Nash and Sheldon Phillips; brother-in-law, Wesley Stewart; brother, Bruce Wayne Clark (Cathy) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services: Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East.
Visitation: Family to receive friends prior to the service on Saturday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Hospice House, 1660 Jennings Mill Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677 or Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert Danielsville Rd., Danielsville, GA 30633.
In charge of arrangements: Lord and Stephens, East. www.lordandstephens.com
