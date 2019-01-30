BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson edged by Hart Co. on the road

Despite shooting over 50 percent from the floor, Jefferson fell at fourth-ranked Hart County Tuesday, 59-56.
The loss will prevent the Dragons (14-9, 6-5) from earning a No. 2 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
Owen Parker led Jefferson with 13 points, followed by Jacob Radaker (12 points) and Donsha Gaither (11 points).
The Dragons, who shot 51.1 percent in the loss, outrebounded the Bulldogs 33-19 and outscored them 32-20 in the paint. Jefferson, however, committed 22 turnovers to only 13 for Hart County (18-6, 8-3). The Bulldogs scored 26 points off the Dragons’ giveaways. Hart County also held an advantage at the free-throw line, hitting 19-of-26, while Jefferson rarely went to the line, converting 3-of-6.
The Dragons close the season Friday at Jackson County (11-13, 1-10) at 8:30 p.m.
