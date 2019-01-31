Margaret Mobley Roberts, 93, of Hoschton, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 following a short illness. Mrs. Roberts was a resident of the Magnolia Estates Retirement Center in Winder.
Mrs. Roberts was born on September 24, 1925 in Whigham, Grady County, to her late parents John Wesley Mobley and Pennie Maxwell Mobley. During her adult life, Mrs. Roberts was employed in the commercial financial services sector in Jacksonville, Florida and Suitland, Maryland until retiring from HSBC financial holding company in Palm Harbor, Florida in the mid-1990s.
After the passing of her husband in 2011, she moved to Hoschton the following year to live with her son and his wife.
She was preceded in death by her husband, three brothers and one sister and is survived by her son, James Jester (and Emily); one stepson, John Roberts of Chicago, Ill.; one sister, Christine Gillespie (and Hilton) of Albany; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and two loving grand-dogs Teddy and Addie.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Palms and interment will be held on February 20, 2019 in Palm Harbor, Fla.
Margaret Mobley Roberts (01-26-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry