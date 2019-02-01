Jason Robert Ballenger (01-22-19)

Jason Robert Ballenger, 37, of New Port Richey, Fla. formerly of Danielsville, entered into eternal rest on January 22, 2019. He was born on April 28, 1981 in Athens, to Marshall and Patricia Ballenger.
Jason grew up in Danielsville, and was an honor graduate of Madison County High School and also a graduate of the University of Georgia. He was a certified personal trainer and a computer technician at the expert level. Jason created a comic strip series about animals starring Dr. Barkley. He enjoyed an active lifestyle participating in various sports including golf, soccer and wrestling. He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his wife, Caterine Wendt Ballenger of New Port Richey, Fla.; his parents, Marshall and Patricia Ballenger of Danielsville; brothers, Kevin Ballenger of Danielsville, and Randall and his wife Courtney Ballenger of Hull; several nieces and nephews as well as his beloved pets, Athena, Shelby, Bisca and Coconut.
Visitation for the family: Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
Funeral services: Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sean Payne officiating. Clint Carey, Roy Combs, Levi Dykes, Wade Martin, Travis Moak and Josh Willoughby served as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
In charge of arrangements: Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston.
