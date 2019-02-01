Bridges: Don’t go against the Patriots in the Super Bowl

The “Big Game,” as we have been hearing it referred to, is now just days away.
The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will meet on pro football’s biggest stage for the biggest prize which emerges from the gridiron. (As popular as college football is, the national title game does not begin to match the ratings that the Super Bowl will receive.)
For the Patriots it’s about the same song, different verse. New England is in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season and the ninth time for future Hall of Famers Tom Brady (the quarterback) and Bill Belichick (the coach).
The Patriots have won five Super Bowls with these two legends leading the way on the field and on the sidelines. Had it not been for two miracle plays by the New York Giants, that win total would be seven. And remember Brady threw for more than 500 yards in the Super Bowl loss a year ago to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Brady, who continues to defy Father Time, the inner motivation to reach another Super Bowl came from people who (unbelievably) doubted him. There was a great moment captured from the AFC title game in Kansas City with New England receiver Julian Edelman yelling at his quarterback, “You’re too old!”
On paper, the Patriots are and should be the favorite in Atlanta this weekend. However, professional football probably has the smallest separation of teams as any sport, especially at this level.
The LA Rams (which returned home after a long stint in St. Louis) have a young (very young) head coach and a young star quarterback. It’s the establishment against the new kids in town for this showdown.
A side note about the Rams is that defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is now in his 49th year of coaching, which is several more than his head coach Sean McVay has been alive. Phillips, who clearly learned the art of the one-liner from his dad Bum Phillips, had a great quote in recent days by saying that “I get older but Tom Brady doesn’t.” That type of humor is missed for the most part in today’s NFL.
Belichick, who is known for coaching some great defenses as well, had a great line about Phillips as well.
“I’ve had to change my defense…Wade Phillips hasn’t,” the Patriots coach said.
It will be interesting to watch McVay try to outcoach the greatest coach in NFL history. With more time to prepare for this game, Belichick will have designed some type of scheme to limit the Rams on offense. You can count on that. It will simply be up to the New England players to carry out the plan.
The Super Bowl, in more than five decades, has grown to unbelievable heights. Personally I don’t care about the betting or the commercials or who is playing at halftime. It’s still about the action on the field for me. Recent Super Bowls have been competitive and even gone down to the game’s final play. That is certainly a possibility here. When all the smoke (from the halftime show, no doubt) has cleared look for the Patriots to add another Lombardi Trophy to their already record total.
Enjoy Sunday’s big game all you can because that officially puts the wrap on another football season, even though it seems like it just started a couple of weeks ago.
So have the pizza, chips, wings, sandwiches and cold drinks of your choice ready.
The game has the makings of another classic and, in theory, that’s how it should really be.
Now if we can just survive the nine-hour pregame show and make it to kickoff, then we can enjoy the best that professional football has to offer.
Personally, I am hoping for another Patriots win.
Yes, I know haters will hate and jealousy will raise its ugly head but at the end of the day you can’t argue with success year after year after year.
Prediction: New England 38, Los Angeles 24
Winder resident Chris Bridges is a former sports editor for the Barrow News-Journal. He has earned awards for his column writing from the Georgia Sports Writers Association, the Georgia Press Association and the National Newspaper Association. He is also a two-time winner of the Furman Bisher Sweepstakes Award for excellence in sports journalism. You can send comments about this column to pchrisbridges@gmail.com.
