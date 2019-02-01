Linda Ann Rice (01-31-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, February 1. 2019
Linda Ann Rice, 74, of Maysville, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home. Mrs. Rice was born in Homer to the late Gordon “Buck” and Mary Edith Jones Logan. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from General Times after more than 38 years.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her son Todd Hubbard (Ginger), of Flowery Branch; sisters, Cinda Sellers of Demorest and Brenda Anthony of Albany, N.Y.; brother, Larry Logan of Homer; grandchildren, Tyler Hubbard, Logan Hubbard and Faith Hubbard; cousin, Bonnie Baker of Maysville; and special companion, Ira Worley of Maysville.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Guy Baker officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, Feb. 3, from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Food 2 Kids, P.O. Box 54, Homer, GA 30547.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.