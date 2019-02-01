Linda Ann Rice, 74, of Maysville, died Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home. Mrs. Rice was born in Homer to the late Gordon “Buck” and Mary Edith Jones Logan. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from General Times after more than 38 years.
Mrs. Rice is survived by her son Todd Hubbard (Ginger), of Flowery Branch; sisters, Cinda Sellers of Demorest and Brenda Anthony of Albany, N.Y.; brother, Larry Logan of Homer; grandchildren, Tyler Hubbard, Logan Hubbard and Faith Hubbard; cousin, Bonnie Baker of Maysville; and special companion, Ira Worley of Maysville.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m. at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Guy Baker officiating. Interment to follow in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends at the funeral home Sunday, Feb. 3, from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Food 2 Kids, P.O. Box 54, Homer, GA 30547.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Linda Ann Rice (01-31-19)
