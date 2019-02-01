Judge calls for another election to be held; rules sheriff lives in Banks County

After one hour of deliberation, Judge David Sweat ruled Friday afternoon that a third election be held in the House District 28 race. Dan Gasaway, who lost the election to Chris Erwin by two votes, alleged that 21 votes were illegal or irregular. The judge found that four of those ballots were cast incorrectly. Since the election was decided by two votes, the judge declared another election be held.
One of the ballots questioned by Gasaway in the lawsuit was that of Banks County Sheriff Carlton Speed. Gasaway contended that the sheriff lives in Franklin County. The judge did not agree with this and ruled that the sheriff's vote in Banks County was legal and proper. Sheriff Speed said after the ruling that he was "thrilled with the outcome."
