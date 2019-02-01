Jefferson coach Greg Brown called this one of most fun seasons he’s experienced, and the good times kept rolling on for the Dragons Friday.
The No. 1-ranked Jefferson girls’ team breezed to a 68-23 victory at Jackson County to cap a 22-2 regular season. With an 11-1 mark in region play, the Dragons are the No. 1 seed for the Region 8-AAA tournament.
“We wanted to just come and get off to a great start and try to play fast and do what we do and then hopefully be able to play some other kids and get some of our kids who have played a lot lately out of the game,” Brown said. “And we were able to do that.”
Livi Blackstock scored 17 points to lead Jefferson, which led 32-8 after a quarter thanks to 17-0 run. Natalia Bolden added 11 points as nine Dragons got into the scorebook.
Jefferson stretched the lead out to 48-13 at the half on the strength of two 3-pointers from Blackstock and one from Deshona Gaither. Blackstock finished with 15 points in the first half. Her lone basket in the third quarter pushed the lead out to 61-21, and the Dragons carried that advantage into the fourth quarter.
“It was good to play like that leading into the (region) tournament,” Brown said. “You didn’t want to come and play sloppy going into the tournament. You didn’t want that to be the last thought in your mind.
No Jackson County player reached double figures as the Panthers suffered their seventh-straight loss. Jackson County (5-20, 0-12 Region 8-AAA) will take the No. 7 seed into the region tournament and play in the Monday play-in game against Monroe Area.
Jefferson is now off until Thursday when it will take on the winner of the No. 4 vs. No. 5 seed game at 7 p.m. at Hart County.
Brown said the region tournament will require the same level of focus the Dragons demonstrated Friday.
“We were sharp, our energy was good, and that’s what it’s going to take next week when we go to the region tournament because it’s going to be good, it’s going to be really good,” Brown said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
The Dragons enter the 8-AAA tournament having steadily improved throughout the year, despite having replaced their starting five from last year with a host of freshmen and sophomores and receiving very little preseason attention. Brown said the team’s improvement since its preseason scrimmage has been “night and day.”
“It’s probably been the most fun I’ve ever had coaching to be honest with you,” Brown said. “Because me coming in new, the expectations weren’t real high for our team by a lot of people to be honest with you. That’s all I heard when I took the job. Just to see them come and grow and get better and just not listen to all the noise outside, just come to work every single day and improve, it’s just been a lot of fun. They’re just a fun group to coach. I enjoy going to practice each day.”
Now the team will channel its attention toward its Thursday region tournament game as the program seeks a third-straight region title.
“I think for us it’s about staying in a routine,” Brown said. “We’re just treating it like any other week. We just don’t play until Thursday, and then hopefully we’ll be in the championship game on Saturday. That’s what we want.”
