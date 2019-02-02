Placed in a scenario in which the program has fallen short in the past, the East Jackson showed this team was different.
The East Jackson girls pulled out a 53-49 victory on the road at Monroe Area Friday in a winner-take-all game for the No. 5 seed in the Region 8-AAA tournament.
“Of course, this was a great win for the program,” East Jackson coach Donnie Byrom said. “In the past when faced with a must-win game, the East girls have not risen to the challenge, and we faced plenty of difficulties tonight, but they kept battling and found a way to pull ahead at the end.”
By earning that seeding, the Eagles (9-16, 4-8) avoid the No. 6 versus No. 7 seed play-in game Monday. East Jackson now has to win just one game in the region tournament to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in program history. The Eagles will play No. 4 seed Franklin County (15-10, 6-6) Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Hart County. The two teams split the regular season series.
In the win over Monroe Area, Haven Rollins and Maurissa Thomas scored 18 points each. Thomas went 8-for-11 from the floor and also grabbed seven rebounds.
“Maurissa had a very efficient game and worked hard in the post,” he said.
Abbie Howington, who had five assists on the night, played a role in Thomas’s production.
“Abbie got in deep foul trouble early with three (fouls) in the first quarter, but her court vision late making some key passes on inbounds plays and getting Maurissa touches in the post was a huge key,” Byrom said.
Rollins managed to score 18 points despite not having a sharp night, shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor.
“Haven did what scorers do,” Byrom said. “Her shot was not falling. It was close but it kept finding a way to bounce out. But we told her ‘you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take, so keep shooting.’”East Jackson shot just 38.7 percent from the free-throw line, which helped keep Monroe Area in the game.
“In reality, we really out-played our opponent, but with poor free throw shooting and foul difficulties combined with the energy and effort Monroe brought to the glass, it was a difficult game that wasn't secured until the last seconds,” Byrom said.
But now, because of the victory, East Jackson is one win away from program history when it faces Franklin County Tuesday night.
“Our goal is to put the first banner on the wall for girls’ basketball at East Jackson,” Byrom said. “They are more skilled, deeper, and a well-coached team, so it will be a tough challenge especially with us down to seven girls but we will be prepared and we will represent East with all we have got left in the tank.”
