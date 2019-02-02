Winning on the road at Monroe Area was going to be a tough enough chore for East Jackson.
But the Eagles were also missing their top two scorers Friday night.
Minus Tay Howard and Makayl Rakestraw, East Jackson (10-15, 3-9) wasn’t able to overcome either obstacle in a 60-37 loss to the Purple Hurricanes.
Jay Watson, Jimmie Jackson and Shawn Cunning scored nine points each to lead the Eagles, which finished the regular season with a No. 6 seed for the region tournament.
"I was proud of our hustle and effort tonight,” East Jackson coach David Akin said. “We played without Makayl Rakestraw and Tay Howard and thus it was a very difficult task.”
Howard was out sick, while Rakestraw has a severely sprained wrist. Akin is unsure if Rakestraw will return should East Jackson advance in the post season but hopes Howard can play Monday in the Region 8-AAA play-in game against Jackson County.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Shorthanded Eagles drop regular-season finale
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry