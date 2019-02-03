BOE approves learning center

All Madison County Pre-K classes will be housed together in a new Early Learning Center come this fall.
In a special called meeting Jan. 28, board of education members voted unanimously to approve Breaux and Associates as the architect for the project and approved Charles Black Construction Company as the contract manager-at risk.
They also voted to create and hire for the new position of Early Learning Center Director to manage the facility, which will be housed in the old middle school in Danielsville, which also currently contains the central administration offices and the Danielsville Colt Academy.
Superintendent Michael Williams said the consolidation of the Pre-K program will free up space at the county’s elementary schools that can be used by other grades as the countywide school population continues to grow.
Williams and assistant superintendent Bonnie Knight said this will also give Pre-K teachers the advantage of being able to share resources, materials and information, all under the same roof. “Currently, the Pre-K teacher in each school is the only one in the building,” Williams said.
There will be six Pre-K classrooms.
The Early Learning Center will also accommodate two special education pre-school classrooms, which hold half-day classes.
Williams said there will be about 150 or so students that will attend the Early Learning Center.
Eight old middle school classrooms currently being used for storage will be renovated and remodeled, with the project likely beginning in February and completed by the end of the school term in May, Knight said.
“The center will be ready for students at the start of the new term,” Williams said.
School leaders have said this is a way to increase space while keeping costs down.
Williams said recently that the BOE received an estimate of $649,300 to renovate the 12,986-square-foot space, which in addition to classrooms, will include a cafeteria and front office. An additional $50,000 will be included as contingencies.
The estimated cost of constructing eight new classrooms was $1.2 million.
PERSONNEL
Board members also approved the following personnel recommendations:
Hull-Sanford – They approved leave without pay for secretary Gena Parham.
Ila – They approved additional extended day duties for “Innovative Initiatives” for Sheila Arp, Kaylee Parker, Sandy Hillsman, Sandra Phillips, Ginger Miller and Kim Sauls.
MCMS – They approved the resignation of parapro Phillip York, approved maternity FMLA for seventh grade ELA teacher Clint Orr and approved family FMLA for tech specialist Tina Fleming.
Transportation – They approved leave without pay for bus driver Eugenia Slayton.
