IDA director gives water system overview

County industrial authority executive director Frank Ginn gave a broad outline of the county water system Jan. 24 during new IDA member Patricia Mahoney’s first meeting.
The industrial authority is adding its largest water customer this year, Georgia Renewable Power (GRP), a 58-megawatt power plant in Colbert that will burn wood chips to generate electricity, which it will sell to Georgia Power.
Madison County will receive upwards of $1 million a year in taxes off GRP’s sale of energy to Georgia Power and several hundred thousand in property taxes. The county is installing a 12-mile, 12-inch water line from Elbert County to GRP, which is constructing a three-million gallon water tank that it is deeding to the county. The water line project costs nearly $5 million.
The IDA received a loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for the project along with $2 million in grant funds. Authority members estimate the value of the tank that GRP is installing and deeding to the county at $1 million. The IDA will make debt payments for the line construction with water payments from GRP.
Ginn said the 12-mile line and large water tank will help the county upgrade its entire water system.
“The reason the three-million storage tank and the pump house has been built is what it will do for the water system in the county,” said Ginn at the Thursday IDA meeting. “If you look at the topography of the county once you get toward the Colbert area, all the way down to the county line at Elbert County, your elevation at the GRP plant is about 700 feet. So, by putting that water tank there, the water tank is going to act like your toilet tank. We’re going to feed water out of that tank into GRP and there’s going to be water continuously going into that tank to fill it back up. So that three-million gallon tank, we got GRP to pay for it. It will be a county asset and a county tank.”
The installation of the 12-mile line will include a pump station at GRP, as well as a second pump station on Hwy. 72. Ginn said the new line and storage tank will allow the county to have a more cohesive system, with all water storage on one pressure system. He said this will improve fire safety in Madison County, since large amounts of water can be moved from one area to another. Ginn said two of the county’s four tanks will be taken offline so that all water storage is in the same pressure zone.
“Right now, we have four elevated storage tanks,” he said. “Two of the tanks, Madico and the tank at the EMS station, they’re 90 feet below the Hwy. 72 and the Hull Sanford tank. And so, that means your system is really multiple systems and we’re not operating all on the same pressure.”
Mahoney said she feels the IDA needs to make sure it has an electronic network analysis model in place that can be easily updated to show all changes in the system. She also said she wanted to know what warranty agreements will be in place on new lines, pumps and tanks.
“Going forward, having a model that is true to what really exists and somebody capable who is maintaining that as the dynamics of the system change, that’s hugely important,” she said. “As you tie more users on, you have more demands, and also being able to look at the scenarios that could happen when you do have a crisis, a water line break. It will tremendously important in terms of decision making in an emergency.”
Ginn said having multiple water sources is important for the county.
“The more sources we have tied into the system the better off we are,” he said. “Right now we’re tied to Commerce and Franklin County. We’re tied to Elbert. We’re going to be exploring reconnecting back to Athens and to Jackson County as well.”
