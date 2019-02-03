Knight leaving as assistant superintendent

Madison County Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Knight will leave her position on June 30 to work with Foothills Education Charter High School, which is moving its central office from the Madison County High School campus to a more centralized location, likely in Clarke County.
Knight has served as assistant superintendent of business operations since 2007.
She said Tuesday that she has accepted a full-time position as assistant superintendent for Foothills, where she has been serving as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the past four years.
The Board of Education approved current Elementary Curriculum Director Amanda Wommack as her replacement. She will assume her new duties July 1.
“Although I am excited about the new challenges and opportunities this move brings, I am very sad about leaving a place I have given my heart and soul to since 2007,” she said. “I love Madison County Schools. I love everything about Madison County -— the students, staff, and community. I am so very proud to have been a part of such a great school system. I will forever be the biggest cheerleader the school system has and I look forward to watching from afar the system continue to accomplish great things...this school system is second to none.”
