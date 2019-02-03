Baker named to board of assessors

Sunday, February 3. 2019
Michael Baker was unanimously approved as a new member of the county board of assessors Jan. 28.

He replaces Janis Ellis, who recently resigned after nine years on the board. The three-member assessor board oversees county property valuations.
In a letter to the BOC, Baker said he is the CEO/founder of Ekim Global, which he established in 2001. The company is an engineering and consumer products design company with offices in Georgia and China.
Baker and his wife own just over 40 acres in Madison County just outside of Danielsville. The Madison County High School graduate has lived in Madison County his entire life, except when he was in the U.S. Airforce.
“I served the good citizens of Madison County on the board of equalization from May 2009 until October 2017,” he said. “And if chosen, I look forward to serving again.”
Old Website

