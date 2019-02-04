Nell Hall Allen (02-01-19)

Nell Hall Allen, 81, of Athens, formerly of Jefferson, entered into rest Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Mrs. Allen was born in Jefferson, the daughter of the late Cecil and Ruby Fay Healen Hall, was of the Baptist Faith and retired from Wayne Farms after 42 years.
Mrs. Allen is preceded by her companion, Willie Rufus Duffel, and a number of cousins. Survivors include a cousin who was like her daughter, Kathy (Nacy) Fusco of Jefferson; cousins, Betty Sue Strickland of Auburn and Billy Patton of Pikeville, Kentucky.
Funeral services: Monday, February 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
Arrangements by: Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. 706-367-5467.
Online condolences may be shared at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
