Kathleen C. Dorsey, 77, of Gillsville, died Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Bountiful Hills Nursing Home. Mrs. Dorsey was born in Cumming to the late, Solomon and Margaret Self Carnes. Mrs. Dorsey was retired from Southern Bell and was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Dorsey was also preceded in death by Ed Dorsey and her son, Little Ed Dorsey; brothers, Ausborne, Howard, John, and Marshall; and sisters, Martha and Leota.
Mrs. Dorsey is survived by her daughter, Angela Brooks (Randy) of Nicholson; brothers, William Carnes of Cleveland and Robert Carnes of Lula; and three grandchildren, Ansley Robinson (John), Carly Mize (Wade), and PFC Walker Brooks.
Funeral service: Tuesday, February 5, at 3 p.m. from Mt. Carmel Baptist Church with the Revs. James Duncan, Ralph O. Smith and Chase Rylee officiating with the interment following in the church cemetery.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Monday, Feb. 4, from from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Flowers are accepted or donations can be made to Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Bridgeway Hospice, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
Kathleen C. Dorsey (02-02-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry