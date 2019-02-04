Betty Morrison (02-01-19)

Betty Morrison, 87, of Comer, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Lester & Willie Morrison. She was a member of Wesley Chapel Methodist Church.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Community Church with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. The family visited at the church from 2 p.m. to service time. The interment was in the church cemetery.
Survivors include sister, Joyce Daniel; brother-in-law, Grady Wilbanks of Commerce; special niece, Martha Powell of Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
In charge of arrangements: Lord & Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com
