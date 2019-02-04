Betty Morrison (02-01-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 4. 2019
Betty Morrison, 87, of Comer, passed away Feb. 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late, Lester & Willie Morrison. She was a member of Wesley Chapel Methodist Church.
Funeral services: Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 3 p.m. at Wesley Chapel Community Church with the Rev. Glenn Guest officiating. The family visited at the church from 2 p.m. to service time. The interment was in the church cemetery.
Survivors include sister, Joyce Daniel; brother-in-law, Grady Wilbanks of Commerce; special niece, Martha Powell of Commerce; and several nieces and nephews.
In charge of arrangements: Lord & Stephens, Danielsville. www.lordandstephens.com  
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.