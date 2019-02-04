Winifred Delgado O’Kelley (01-28-19)

Winifred Delgado O’Kelley, 94, passed away peacefully on Jan. 28, 2019, surrounded by family. She will be missed dearly by them all.
Winifred, known to many as “Betty,” moved from Lima, Peru, where she obtained a degree in early childhood education, to Danielsville, after meeting and later marrying her beloved husband, Joe O’Kelley. A strong, independent and confident woman who wasn’t afraid of anyone or anything, including raising several small children in a small town while her husband was at sea, Winifred, an entrepreneur at heart, started up Deltina daycare nursery in Athens soon after arriving in Georgia. The business expanded to four locations after her husband retired from the Merchant Marines. Over time, they owned and operated a variety of other businesses including Deltina Diesel and Auto, Deltina Foreign Car, Deltina Lake and Deltina Sportswear. After Joe passed away in 1975, Winifred continued to demonstrate her keen business acumen starting other businesses including a boarding house and restaurant, Magnolia Terrace and Tony’s Restaurant. In 1980, Winifred and her two youngest children moved to Houston, Texas shortly after one of her daughters moved there for law school. While in Houston, Winifred started a citywide cleaning service, Alexander’s Maid Service, which operated successfully until she retired in 2004. She returned to live in Georgia in 2014.
The most important thing that can be said about Winifred, is she was a dedicated mother who treasured her children and her family. She was a proud, loving woman who touched the lives of countless people. She leaves behind a very large family that she was very proud of. She cannot know how much she was loved and will be missed.
Winifred is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Delgado and Julia Delgado; husband, Joe F. O’Kelley, Sr.; daughter, Jacquelyn S. Barnett and her husband, Dawson Barnett; brothers, Hector Delgado Reyes and George Samuel Delgado Reyes; and sisters, Zoila Aurora Delgado Reyes, Alicia Delgado Reyes and Elcira Delgado Reyes. She is survived by her children, Charles A. O’Kelley, Sr., Vanessa O’Kelley Weathersbee, Valentina M. Gerling, Vicki O’Kelley Craft, Joe F. O’Kelley, Jr., Donna J. O’Kelley and Robert O. O’Kelley and their families which includes 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She is also survived by her sister, Erlinda Delgado Viuda de Villena, brother, Agusto Delgado Reyes and many nephews and nieces all of whom she loved and touched deeply.
A memorial service for Winifred will be held at a later date.
Winifred Delgado O’Kelley (01-28-19)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry