Mattie Mae Kidd (01-29-19)

Mattie Mae Kidd, 70, of Jefferson, passed on Jan. 29, 2019.
Mattie M. Kidd is survived by: one sister, Sarah Ann (Jeffery) Fleming; one brother, C.D. (Sarah) Kidd III; sister-in-law, Mary A. Kidd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St., Jefferson. Interment to be held in the church cemetery.
Viewing: Friday, Feb. 8, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements by: Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
