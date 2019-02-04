Mattie Mae Kidd (01-29-19)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Monday, February 4. 2019
Mattie Mae Kidd, 70, of Jefferson, passed on Jan. 29, 2019.
Mattie M. Kidd is survived by: one sister, Sarah Ann (Jeffery) Fleming; one brother, C.D. (Sarah) Kidd III; sister-in-law, Mary A. Kidd; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul First Baptist Church, 573 Gordon St., Jefferson. Interment to be held in the church cemetery.
Viewing: Friday, Feb. 8, from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. 
Arrangements by: Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.