BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers to play on in postseason with win over rival Eagles

Jackson County didn’t win the season series with rival East Jackson but made sure it won the game that mattered.
Pitted against the Eagles in the Region 8-AAA tournament play-in game Monday night, the Panthers pulled out a 71-55 victory — behind 31 points from Kalib Clinton — to keep their postseason alive. Jackson County had dropped both its regular-season games to East Jackson, including a 54-41 loss last Tuesday.
Panther coach Chuck Butler said his team had been looking specifically toward this game, even shaking up its defensive strategy with a triangle-and-two scheme.
“They’ve gotten the best of us in this last little streak, and we actually were working on this game plan back when we played them last Tuesday,” Butler said. “But we didn’t want to show any of it, so we just kind of pocketed it … We knew ultimately that is the one we were targeting because we wanted to try to keep our season going as long as we can.”
The Panthers will now play rival Jefferson Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at Hart County as region tournament play continues.
Clinton played a big part in extending the Panthers’ postseason, producing his fifth game this season of at least 30 points to spearhead Monday’s victory. He went 12-for-13 from the free-throw line and also was effective executing the Panthers’ offensive strategy.
“We had talked about how much they try to take charges around the basket on him to try to get him out of the game,” Butler said. “He just did a really good job of pulling up with two-foot stops, two-foot finishes right in the lane and kind of rising up over guys trying to take charges on him. I was super proud of him of how he executed the game plan.”
Clinton scored his 31 points despite sustaining foul trouble. He picked up two fouls in the first quarter and two in the third. Clinton sat for the final two minutes of the third quarter and then for two more minutes in the fourth quarter.
“He was ready whenever his number got called to get back in there and played really smart and was able to finish the game out,” Butler said.
Cam Shaw added 16 points, drawing praise from Butler for his performance.
“He did a great job of just facilitating the offense,” he said.
Kedric Zimmer finished with 12 points, which included converting a four-point play. Zimmer also made an impact defensively. He, along with Griffin Lewis, were tasked with playing-man-to-man defense (with the rest of the Panthers playing a three-man zone behind them) in the Panthers’ triangle-and-two scheme. Lewis guarded the Eagles’ leading scorer, Tay Howard, and Zimmer was assigned to Makayl Rakestraw, the Eagles’ other main scorer. Howard was held to 10 points, and Rakestraw to five
“We just felt if we could slow down the 40 (combined) points they usually get, that would definitely help us out,” Butler said.
Both Howard and Rakestraw had been questionable for this game, having missed Friday’s game against Monroe Area. Howard was sick, and Rakestraw had sustained wrist injury. But both played Monday, and Butler was pleased with the defensive results.
“The guys executed it perfectly,” said Butler, whose team had pulled out the triangle-and-two defense in a win over Franklin County.
“It was a great defensive effort, really,” Butler added.
With the win, Jackson County halted a five-game losing streak to East Jackson (dating back to the 2016-17 season), and now, another rival awaits Jackson County with Jefferson. Similar to East Jackson, Jefferson swept Jackson County during the regular season, but the Panthers again have an opportunity to win the one game that ultimately matters.
“This is the position we wanted to put ourselves in where you’ve got one game to try to advance,” Butler said. “So, hopefully, we can do it.”
