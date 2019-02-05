Lucille Patterson “Lucy” McCullough (02-03-19)

LAURENS — Lucille Patterson “Lucy” McCullough, 88, of 204 Pinehaven St., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Laurens County Hospital.
Born in Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Roy Marcus and Nettie Lou Moon Patterson. A cosmetologist, Lucy was formerly employed with Belk’s and Ingles.
Surviving are her children, Martha Hanley McCarty of Laurens, Drenda Hanley Taylor (Shot) of Laurens; siblings, Jean Payne, Bobby Patterson (Tricia), and Terry Patterson (Cheryl) all of Comer, GA; grandchildren, Greg Smith of Anderson, Scott Taylor (Raegan) of Clinton, Eric Taylor (Beth) of Aiken, and Reid Taylor (Laura) of Laurens; great-grandchildren, Jordan Taylor of Clemson, Grayson and MacKenzie Taylor both of Clinton, Lexi and Jack Taylor both of Aiken, and Dylan Taylor of Laurens; a special friend, Shirley McCollum of Clinton; and in addition she had several nieces and nephews whom she loved very much.
In addition to her parents, Lucy was predeceased by her brother, James Patterson; sister, Dairlette Patton; and son-in-law, Charles McCarty.
Lucy loved gardening, thrift shopping, country music, and her daughters most of all. She enjoyed visiting her siblings in Georgia, where there would be lots of fun and laughter. Lucy was a loving and caring mother, sister, and friend. She was a fun “Memie” to her grands and great grands. She will forever hold a special place in the hearts of so many who loved her dearly.
Celebration of Life: Monday, February 11, 2019, at 3 p.m. at The Kennedy Mortuary Chapel conducted by the Rev. Brett Davis. The family will receive friends at Kennedy Mortuary immediately following the service.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Cross Hill, 761 N. Main St., Cross Hill, SC 29332.
Condolences may be expressed to the family atwww.thekennedymortuary.com.
