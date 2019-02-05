Carl Claude Stewart (02-03-19)

Carl Claude Stewart, 81, of Hoschton, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Stewart, Hoschton; daughters, Carla Marie (Richard) Langston, Winston Salem, N.C., Cynthia Stewart (Michael) Roache, Cumming; grandchildren, Savannah Langston, Thomas Langston, Timothy Langston, Annie and Patrick Clapp, James Roache, Elijah Roache; brother, Frank (Wanda) Stewart, Stockbridge; and sister, Elizabeth Barksdale, Tallahassee, Fla.
Mr. Stewart was born August 26, 1937, in Atlanta. He was a veteran of the Marines. He was a 1955 graduate of Hoke Smith High School, Atlanta.
He was a retired warehouseman from Johnson and Johnson Company. A member of Winder First United Methodist Church, Winder, GA.
No formal service planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association in memory of Carl S. Stewart.
