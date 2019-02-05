Billy Gene Edgar (02-03-19)

Billy Gene Edgar, 81, of Winder, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2019. Billy was born in Barrow County and he was the son of Willie and Bernice Edgar. He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine Edgar and a son, Mike Edgar. Billy was also preceded in death by brothers, Lamar and Windom "Wink" Edgar and a sister, Lillie Delle Casper.
Survivors are son and daughter-in-law Barry and Janet Edgar of Winder; grandchildren Quinn Edgar, Anna Edgar and Jessie Edgar and brother Dennis Edgar of Winder.
Billy worked in the Atlanta area with the Local Union No. 72 as a plumber and pipe fitter. He was an active member at Local Union No.72 for over 58 years.
Funeral service: Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating. Interment to follow at the Chapel Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation: The family to receive friends on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Moose Charities for Youth Awareness Scholarships administered by the Winder Lodge No. 262 Loyal Order of Moose, P.O. Box Drawer H, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Entrusted with arrangements: Smith Funeral Home in Winder.
