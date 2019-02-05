One suspect hurt, two in custody in officer-involved shooting in Auburn

One suspect was injured and two others are in custody following a police chase and officer-involved shooting in Auburn early Tuesday afternoon.
Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said a deputy tried to stop a black F150 for failure to maintain a lane around 12:15 p.m. and a chase ensued before the vehicle crashed on Parks Mill Road between County Line-Auburn Road and Country Living Lane.
Deputies exchanged fire with the three suspects — one white male and two white females. One of the white females was struck and was transported to an area hospital, Smith said. The other two suspects were taken into custody.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.
