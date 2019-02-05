If you were to ask Commerce girls’ basketball coach Brad Puckett what Tuesday night’s win over Towns County in the Region 8-A tournament meant, he will tell you with one word: huge.
The Lady Tigers (14-10) used a dominant second-half defensive performance to take down Towns County 46-24. The Lady Tigers will play Lakeview Academy on Friday in the semifinals.
“We’re a team with a new life right now,” Puckett said after the win. “They just decided amongst themselves that, ‘Hey, we’re going to finish strong.’
“Without a doubt, that is the best four quarters of basketball that we have played all year long, from beginning to end.”
Puckett called Towns County the second-best offensive team in the region behind Lakeview. The Lady Tigers held Towns to five points in the second half and outscored them 27-5 for the half.
“For us to hold them to five points, that’s just phenomenal,” Puckett said. “Our girls were just ready to play tonight.”
Jeanece Smith led the Lady Tigers on offense. The senior dropped 19 points. Bryanna Sanders scored eight points and Ragan Allen added six points.
“As a coach, you want a senior that you can always go to,” Puckett said. “Our seniors stepped up big tonight.
“Jeanece, obviously one of the leaders on the team, for her to step up and make the shots she made, and I have no idea how many rebounds she pulled down. I can’t wait to download the film and see.”
Earlier this season, the Lady Tigers lost to Towns County 40-35. With Lakeview being the next opponent, Puckett said it will take the same kind of “effort” plus more to avenge an earlier 63-27 loss.
“We know what kind of team Lakeview is,” Puckett said. “We know what we’re up against, but I believe with all my heart after tonight that these girls are going to come and play hard.”
Lakeview went undefeated in region play this season.
“Friday night, we’re going to come in here and we’re going to let Lakeview know that they had to play a basketball game on Friday night,” Puckett said. “They’re big and they’re strong and they’re fast and they shoot it, but we’re going to get out there and we’re going to play hard.”
