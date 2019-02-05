BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson boys lock up state tournament bid

The Jefferson boys’ basketball team turned a close game at halftime into a convincing win to earn its way into the state tournament.
The third-seeded Dragons (16-9) outscored seventh-seeded Jackson County 26-8 in the second half to win 55-33 Tuesday in the Region 8-AAA tournament at Hart County.
Jefferson led only 29-25 at the break.
Jacob Radaker led the Dragons with 16 points. Donsha Gaither added 12 points.
Jefferson will move on to the region semifinals Thursday against Hart County at 5:30 p.m.
Jackson County closed its season at 12-15, quadrupling its win total from last year.
