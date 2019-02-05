BOYS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson boys lock up state tournament bid

Posted by
MainStreetNewsSPORTS
Tuesday, February 5. 2019
The Jefferson boys’ basketball team turned a close game at halftime into a convincing win to earn its way into the state tournament.
The third-seeded Dragons (16-9) outscored seventh-seeded Jackson County 26-8 in the second half to win 55-33 Tuesday in the Region 8-AAA tournament at Hart County.
Jefferson led only 29-25 at the break.
Jacob Radaker led the Dragons with 16 points. Donsha Gaither added 12 points.
Jefferson will move on to the region semifinals Thursday against Hart County at 5:30 p.m.
Jackson County closed its season at 12-15, quadrupling its win total from last year.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.