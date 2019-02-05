From the walls of the East Jackson gym hang plenty of banners that honor past Eagle athletic teams — just none for girls’ basketball.
That will change.
With a 64-42 win over Franklin County Tuesday in the region tournament, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team has qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
“Someone always had to be the team,” said Donnie Byrom, the Eagles’ first-year coach. “I’m glad it’s these girls.”
With the state-tournament berth in hand, the Eagles (10-16) will play Region 8-AAA No. 1 seed Jefferson (22-2) Thursday at 7 p.m. at Hart County in the region semifinals.
Haven Rollins poured in 26 points with five rebounds to pace East Jackson offensively in Tuesday's win. Kenzie Whitehead finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Maurissa Thomas added nine points and nine boards, while Abbie Howington had seven points, five assists and three steals.
Brynna Cozzens, who had two points and three assists, shined defensively, holding the Lions’ top guard to one basket.
East Jackson set the tone early, sprinting out to a 17-2 lead after a quarter which led to a 29-13 halftime lead over a Lion team that beat the Eagles by 21 points in their previous meeting.
“The key to victory was the hot start and Abbie’s floor game handling the press and pushing it ahead to Kenzie and Haven, who were finishing,” Byrom said.
He also praised the effort on defense and on the glass.
“A big key always to winning is defense and rebounding and the girls took that seriously, holding Franklin County to two points in the first quarter,” Byrom said.
The coach pointed to the community support the team enjoyed in bringing home the milestone win.
“Huge moment for these girls and the East Jackson community,” he said. “Our dance and cheer teams made the drive to support us and (East Jackson faculty member) Mrs. (Melanie) Lawhorn from the yearbook and our AD were all here supporting and documenting this moment that shows our athletic teams at East that hard work and commitment can help you persevere and be resilient.”
And East Jackson overcame its share of trials to reach this moment. Byrom noted the vast improvement this team has made since December and the journey this team has taken to become a state tournament squad. East Jackson started 0-6, was a mere 4-11 just before the start of the New Year and weathered a littany of injuries which left the team abnormally short on depth.
“It’s evident how much these girls have grown,” he said. “They have been open to coaching in the second half (of the season) that they pushed back on in the beginning. We have, because of absences and injuries, had to reinvent ourselves three times. We really have adjusted our practices and they have shown a lot of interest in increasing their basketball IQ. That has been huge in our development. ‘Play hard, play smart, play together’ is an old saying but they have grown into a team that does these things.”
Byrom also made a note of the contributions of former coach Matt Gibbs, who left after last season to take a boys’ assistant coaching position at Hart County. He said Gibbs deserves credit for the foundation he built with the program.
“He has coached players, like Abbie (Howington), since fifth grade,” Byrom said. “We use a lot of things he taught me. As a coach, I have always strived to learn and improve and that has helped this team finish strong, becoming the team to put a state banner on the wall.”
While the state tournament lies ahead, there are still more banners out there to be had. East Jackson, which has won three-straight games, is one win away from playing for a region title as it faces Jefferson in region semifinals Thursday.
“Our goal now has to be to keep that winning streak alive as long as we can,” Byrom said.
History delivered: East Jackson girls’ basketball team headed to state tournament for the first time in school history
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry