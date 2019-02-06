James Noyl Goodson (02-04-19)

James Noyl Goodson, 98 of Alto, passed away on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.
Born in Alto on September 15, 1920, he was a son the late Edwin and Lela Roberts Goodson. Mr. Goodson proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Army. He was a self-employed mechanic and a member of Cornelia Congregational Holiness Church. Mr. Goodson was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially all of his grandchildren. He enjoyed going to church and camp meeting, a good meal, socializing, making people laugh, vacationing in Pigeon Forge, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Erwin Bennett; sons-in-law, Gene Coker and Woodrow Hix; brothers, Coy, Robert, Leon and Guy Goodson; brothers-in-law, Ralph White and Brandon Martin.
Surviving are his loving wife of 70 years, Paralee Wade Goodson of Alto; daughters, Claydean Coker and Linda Hix both of Alto; daughter-in-law, Peggy Bennett of Homer; grandchildren, Donna Hix Scott of Alto, Patsy Coker Waldron of Maysville, Reggie Hix of Alto, Tammy Bennett Coffee of White County, Todd Coker of Alto, Mitchell Bennett of White County, Jeremy Coker of Alto, Eric Bennett and Joey Bennett both of Homer; 17 great-grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Ralph and Peggy Goodson of Alto; brother, Howard Goodson of Alto; sisters, Maybell Goodson White and Lavonne Goodson Martin both of Alto; sisters-in-law, Edith Goodson and Margaret Goodson both of Alto; special caregiver, Nicole Coley; special travel companion and friend, Janell Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Funeral services: Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Cornelia Congregational Holiness Church with the Revs. Terry Benfield and Scott Ledbetter officiating. Interment to follow in the Wade Family Cemetery in Alto.
Visitation: Family to receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 6, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Cornelia Congregational Holiness Church, P.O. Box 1965, Cornelia, Georgia 30531.
An online guest register may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
In charge of arrangements: McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia (706-778-8668)
