Three finalists named for public utility director

Posted by
BanksNewsTODAY
Wednesday, February 6. 2019
The top three finalists for the public utility director position have been named by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC interviewed candidates for the position on Jan. 30 and then named their top three choices. They are: Tim Bassett, Randolph Rosbury and Horace Gee.
The BOC will consider the appointment at the February 12 meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the County Annex Building.

For details on the three candidates, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.