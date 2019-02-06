Three finalists named for public utility director

The top three finalists for the public utility director position have been named by the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
The BOC interviewed candidates for the position on Jan. 30 and then named their top three choices. They are: Tim Bassett, Randolph Rosbury and Horace Gee.
The BOC will consider the appointment at the February 12 meeting, to be held at 6:30 p.m. at the County Annex Building.
For details on the three candidates, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
