Basketball: Lady Doggs get first-round bye; AHS to face Dacula

With the flip of a coin Sunday afternoon, the Winder-Barrow girls basketball team clinched an automatic state playoff berth and avoided having to play three straight days this week in the GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA tournament, set for Thursday through Saturday at Winder-Barrow High School.
The Lady Bulldoggs (17-8, 7-3 region) will be the No. 2 seed for the tournament after winning the coin toss against Dacula (19-6, 7-3), which beat them 63-37 in Winder on Friday, avenging a 66-61 overtime victory by Winder-Barrow in Dacula on Jan. 15.
Third-seeded Dacula will face sixth-seeded Apalachee in the first round of the tournament at 4 p.m. Thursday and the winner will advance to the semifinals to take on Winder-Barrow at 4 p.m. Friday. The winner of that game will advance to the championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday, most likely against top seed and fifth-ranked Lanier (22-3, 10-0).
Chellia Watson, the Lady Bulldoggs’ standout senior guard and a Cincinnati signee, was limited by an ankle injury Friday and managed just 10 points after scoring a career-high 39 against the Lady Falcons the first time.
Despite that loss, Winder-Barrow coach Kimberly Garren is pleased with what the team has been able to accomplish this year with Watson, who is expected to be fully healthy for the tournament, as its lone returning starter.
“I believed at the beginning of the year they could make the playoffs and that’s what they were pushing for,” Garren said. “Just to see where the younger kids were when we started and where they are now in terms of confidence and skills is great. They’re scoring and they’re contributing on the boards so it’s been a nice transformation. I’ve kept saying we want to start peaking at the end of January and beginning of February and I feel like our younger kids are starting to do that.”
Watson, who was voted by the region’s coaches Sunday as region player of the year, has put together another dominant year, averaging 26.7 points, 7.8 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game while also becoming the program’s all-time leading scorer.
But Garren has been impressed with the emergence of players like junior Daisia Stillwell and freshman Taniyah Stanley.
“Daisia has really stepped into a key leadership role for us and Taniyah has become a beast on the boards,” Garren said. “Chellia does a good job of finding those girls when she’s driving toward the basket and they’ve been able to finish up.”
Garren expects a tough defense from either Dacula or Apalachee in the semifinals. If the Lady Bulldoggs’ opponent is Dacula, “we’re going to have to work on boxing out and taking more control and not letting them kill us on the boards,” Garren said. “We can’t let them have that mindset where their shooters can shoot from wherever they want to and we can’t let their tall girls take it to the rim and get past us on the first and second dribble.
“If we have that defensive mindset, that will translate to scoring opportunities and the ball will fall in the hole for us offensively.”
Apalachee looks to pull off upset
The Lady Wildcats (7-18, 1-9) will be taking the same approach in trying to limit a highly-explosive Dacula team in the first round. It’s the third straight year Apalachee has faced Dacula in the first round of the tournament with a state playoff berth on the line.
After a 58-23 loss to the Lady Falcons on Jan. 4, Apalachee’s defense performed better the second time around on Jan. 18, but still lost 36-24.
“We did a much better job of hugging their 3-point shooter (senior Kendall Bolmer, the all-time leading 3-point shooter in Gwinnett County), denying her the ball and keeping her from getting good looks at the basket,” Apalachee coach Gary Compton said. But they’ve got that tall freshman in the middle (6-foot-2 forward Lazaria Spearman) and they’re really athletic and deep on the edge so they’ve got a lot of talent.
“We’ve got to focus on controlling possession, working for the best shot and keeping the ball out of their hands. We’ve shown spots throughout the year where we can score a lot of points, but we don’t want to get into a shootout with this team.”
In a 55-41 loss at Habersham Central on Friday, the Lady Wildcats got 23 points from senior forward Nakia Hooks, who was also voted all-region last weekend. Hooks also led the Lady Wildcats in their regular-season finale Saturday with 17 points while junior Joanna Gross contributed 14 points in a 56-41 loss at Lanier.
Gross is one of a core group of players who Compton and the Lady Wildcats will be looking toward to elevate their chances at pulling off the upset.
“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean against Habersham, but we’ve been shooting it better,” Compton said. “Joanna, Kesley Knox, Kensley Kraus and Karrah Holler have all been doing well lately. The issue has been one might get 14 in a game and the rest will get 4. If we can get all of them scoring 8, 9, 10, 11 points, we can have success.
“If we can do that, maybe we can shoot Dacula out of that zone defense and we’ll see what happens.”
