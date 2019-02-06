Basketball: BCA boys set to take on LCA in region tournament semifinals

The Bethlehem Christian Academy boys basketball team will put the phrase, “It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season,” to the test Thursday as the second-seeded Knights take on archrival and third-seeded Loganville Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the GISA Region 4-AAA tournament at John Milledge Academy in Milledgeville.
The tournament was scheduled to kick off Tuesday night with fourth-seeded Augusta Prep hosting fifth-seeded Westminster of Augusta with the winner taking on top-seeded John Milledge. The consolation game will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. and the championship game will be at 8:30 p.m.
The Knights (20-5, 6-2 region) are enjoying their best season in program history, aided by a pair of big wins over the Lions, 56-49 in Bethlehem on Jan. 8 and a 42-41 thriller in Loganville on Jan. 22. BCA coach Robert Strong said this week the key to beating LCA for a third time will be whether they can have success against point guard Tre Stafford.
“He’s a very good, smart player,” Strong said of Stafford. “We’ve got to do a good job of controlling the boards and contesting shots. Most of all, we’ve got to remain focused. We don’t want to change a whole lot of what we’ve been doing. At this point you’ve got to go with what’s been working for you. You don’t want to change a lot and then end up hurting yourself.”
The Knights picked up their 20th win of the year last Thursday, winning a non-region contest 63-37 at Lyndon Academy in Woodstock. Makyal Cooper had 14 points and Laine Jean Francois had 12 to lead the Knights, and Strong said several players stepped up to help off the bench as the team held out guard Ray Peevy due to a mild ankle injury.
The rest helped Peevy as the junior scored 21 on Friday at John Milledge, but the Knights came up short, falling 57-47 to the Trojans. Cooper had 13 in the loss.
After the region tournament, BCA, making its first-ever state playoff appearance at the AAA level, will open the playoffs Feb. 13 against a Region 2 opponent. Strong likes the way the regions match up and feels like the Knights “have the opportunity to do something in the playoffs.”
However, if they finish second in the region and win their first-round state playoff game, they would likely face a stiff test in the quarterfinals from Holy Spirit Prep, which is led by 5-star shooting guard recruit Anthony Edwards, who has offers from virtually every major Division I program in the country and is being touted as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
“I think we can be really competitive in the postseason; we’ve just got to learn from what we did wrong in the games we lost, go forward and get better. I’m proud of our guys and the way they’ve been competing. Our defense has really picked up and is holding teams under 40 points on average. Not many teams can say that day in and day out.
“We’re just going to try to remain focused and control what we can control.”
