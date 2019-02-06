A group of Jackson County citizens will host a Community Opioid Crisis Forum on Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Jackson EMC auditorium.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m., allowing an opportunity to visit various resource tables providing information on in-patient and out-patient treatment, family support and education.
The event will feature several speakers including local healthcare systems representatives as well as county, state and national officials. They will address the concerns of opioids and their impact on the communities.
There will also be personal testimonies and a locally produced short film.
No registration is necessary for this free event.
The Jackson EMC auditorium is located at 850 Commerce Rd., Jefferson.
Opioid Crisis Forum set Feb. 21
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry