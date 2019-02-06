State Rep. Tommy Benton, R-Jefferson, has introduced local legislation to raise the limits on earned income for exemption from school taxes and to change the makeup of the county elections board.
Under the legislation, voters in each of the three school districts in Jackson County will get a chance to vote on a proposal to increase the earned income limit for senior citizens from $18,000 to $25,000 to qualify for the local school tax exemption. Benton said the vote will likely be held in the May 2020 primary election. All three districts have to pass the referendum for it to become law, Benton said.
In other local legislation, Benton is proposing to change the county’s election board from three to five members.
For more details, see the Feb.6 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Benton seeks to up tax exemption; Changes to county elections board also on tap
