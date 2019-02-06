Robert Joseph “Bob” Cowan (02-05-19)

Robert Joseph “Bob” Cowan, 91, of Jefferson, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at The Palms at Lake Spivey. Mr. Cowan was born in Atlanta to the late Hiram Berto and Gertrude Rowden Cowan. He was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church. Mr. Cowan was a retired veteran of the United States Marine Corps and later retired from United States Customs Service. In addition to his parents, Mr. Cowan was preceded in death by his wife, Floy Mert Wilson Cowan.
Mr. Cowan is survived by his daughter, Bobbie Ashmore of McDonough; brother, Tom Cowan of Lilburn; seven grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services: Saturday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. graveside at Jackson Memorial Park with the Rev. Tim Zacharias officiating.
Visitation: Family to receive friends at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 8, from 5-7 p.m.
In charge of arrangements: Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.
