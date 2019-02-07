Soccer: Bulldoggs hope more cohesiveness will translate to more victories

Winder-Barrow boys’ soccer coach Levi Karas believes his team has the potential to rebound from a tough 6-9-2 finish last season and make a run at the state playoffs this spring, but he believes the biggest key to that will be for the team to work and mesh well together.
“I’m feeling pretty good about it so far,” said Karas, whose team opened up the regular season Tuesday with a 10-0 win at home against Monroe Area. “We graduated a few key players, but we still have a pretty strong senior class coming back and a good bit of varsity players returning. I’ve been very pleased thus far in practice. We’re moving the ball around well and relying less on a few individual key players, and there seems to be more of a cohesive mentality around the team.”
The Bulldoggs are dealing with the departure of some of their top scorers from last season, including striker Seth McKee, who led the team with 10 goals, as well as Parks Jordan and James Faur. Juniors Brian Villanueva and Brandon Diaz will be counted on to deliver up top, but Karas said the strength and main core of the team will be in the midfielder, where seniors Christhian Rivera and Jan Quintero and sophomore Will Perry all return as starters.
Karas hopes that core group will generate a more effective offense.
“We’re hoping to get some more precision in our attack and have a better tactical idea of how we want to try to break the other team’s defense down and create more opportunities in the opponent’s defensive third of the field,” Karas said. “It’s going to be about being on the same page as a unit and understanding what our plan is when we possess the ball.”
Junior Osvaldo Juarez, sophomore Efrain Alvarado and senior Will Beeland will help anchor a defense that lost a talented Reyes Rodriguez to graduation.
“That’s a good wealth of talent returning and we’ll be working some new guys in there, too,” said Karas, who was planning to use last week’s scrimmage against Loganville to experiment with a few different lineups on the field.
The Bulldoggs will once again have to make a change at goalkeeper with the departure of Carter Barron, who filled in after the departure of standout keeper Hayden Morgan. Senior Omar De la Rosa has stepped into the starting spot, but the Bulldoggs have another up-and-comer in Barron’s younger brother, freshman Chance Barron.
“It’s always hard to replace quality players but we’ve been blessed with depth at that position,” Karas said.
While mathematically, the Bulldoggs’ chances of making the playoffs are better in a six-team region than the 11-team one they used to play in, Karas sees no easy outs in tough GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA.
“They’re all good teams,” he said. “Dacula won region last year, and though they graduated a lot, they’ll still be pretty good. Gainesville is always strong and went all the way to the semifinals. Habersham (Central) was very young and talented last year. You can’t count Lanier out with all the good players Gwinnett County has, and then there’s our crosstown rival, Apalachee, which is always a tough matchup because of the heart and rivalry involved in it, and they’ve got a lot of young up-and-coming talent.”
Prior to region play, Karas expects tough matches from opponents like Jefferson, Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals.
“There are definitely going to be some good challenges to get us ready,” he said. “Then it’s tough when we get to region play because it’s all back-to-back-to-back.
“We’re excited to get the season going, looking forward to the challenge and crossing our fingers that we stay healthy.”
The Bulldoggs will be back in action Thursday when they host Jackson County at 7:30 p.m.
Soccer: Bulldoggs hope more cohesiveness will translate to more victories
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry