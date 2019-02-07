Baseball: ‘All Gas, No Breaks’: Improving Wildcats look to make next step

After winning just four games in year one under head coach Allan Bailey, the Apalachee baseball team began to see the offseason regimen implemented by Bailey pay off last season, as the Wildcats went a school-best 15-13.
After an 11-2 start, though, the Wildcats stumbled down the stretch against a tough GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA slate and missed out on the state playoffs. But with a stronger, faster and deeper squad, the team is primed for a run at the postseason as it begins year three under Bailey.
“We’ve had an incredible offseason and done a lot of great stuff and put a lot of good work in,” said Bailey, whose team will scrimmage at Monroe Area on Thursday and host Salem at 5:30 p.m. Monday for its season opener. “We are striving for a playoff spot, but our end goal is being able to compete for a region title. We’re working toward it and I believe we have the talent to do it. We’re in a tough region, but I believe we have a good offseason model in place. It’s a process but we’re starting to see some of the fruits of our labor.”
That offseason program included extensive speed and agility training and extra time in the weight room, and the Wildcats increased the number of summer games and had players compete in a fall league.
“It was good for us to get a better feel for what we need to work on, but also to start building up our overall strength and making sure our bodies are prepared for the grind of an intensive season schedule,” Bailey said.
That stamina will be most vital, Bailey said, in the pitching staff, where Apalachee returns its top two arms from last year in junior Hunter Parks and senior Alex Cook.
Parks was an all-region selection as a sophomore while Cook has signed to play collegiate ball at Georgia Gwinnett College. Returning starting senior catcher Jake Hopkins and senior Alecsi Lopez (an Erskine College signee) will also see time on the mound while junior Nate Hodnett will be the team’s closer. The Wildcats should also benefit from the addition of pitching coach Chris Wheaton, who came over from Jefferson after overseeing a pitching staff that helped lead the Dragons to a Class AAAA title last spring.
“We’re excited about the pitching staff as a whole,” Bailey said. “It’s a big plus for us to be able to return our No. 1 and No. 2 guys, plus our catcher and about six or so starters on defense. We did graduate some pieces offensively and we’ve got to find ways to score runs, but I think this roster can be the toughest one we’ve had, yet.”
Among the key losses the Wildcats took from graduation were first baseman Hunter Linhart, who hit .434 with four homers and earned all-state honors, shortstop DJ Smith (a .386 hitter), outfielder/pitcher Parker Miller and infielder/pitcher Dawson Matherly.
Hodnett, Cook, Hopkins and senior Jacob Maddox should provide some power in the middle of the lineup, while junior outfielder AJ Forbing, senior outfielders Lopez and Austin Holbrook and senior Chase Chancey will be counted on to set the table and create opportunities.
“We wanted to get faster and more athletic in the offseason and that’s how we want to manufacture runs — by using that speed on the base paths to create pressure on the other teams,” Bailey said, adding that several players from a strong incoming freshman class, including Manning West, could challenge for playing time.
“That young talent is staying hungry and they keep pushing our older guys and that’s big for us,” Bailey said.
After a competitive non-region slate against the likes of Oconee County, Rutland and Banks County, the Wildcats will have to climb a steep hill to break the top four in a loaded region. Two-time defending region champ Winder-Barrow returns a deep and veteran team, while Dacula, Lanier and Gainesville also return a bevy of talent.
But the Wildcats picked up wins last year against Winder-Barrow and Gainesville, the top two teams, and Bailey believes his team has a good recipe to pick off some more region victories in 2019.
“We believe we can play with anybody,” Bailey said. “Our motto this year is ‘All Gas, No Breaks,’ and we’re going to be going wide-open and playing as hard and fast as we can. Learning how to win those big games is tough, but our guys found a way to win a few and got a taste of it last year.
“This group is hungry and ready to make a name for itself and create some history here.”
